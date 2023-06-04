Aperitif near the Pantheon -13 Euros

On Friday June 9th we will meet at 6:30 PM for an aperitif at a restaurant located in Central Rome near the Pantheon. The name of the restaurant is Ginger Sapori e Salute (https://www.gingersaporiesalute.com/it/locations-it/roma-pantheon) and the address of the restaurant is Piazza Sant'Eustachio 54 / 55.The price of the aperitif is 13 Euros and it includes an alcoholic or alcohol free drink and a plate with finger food with gluten free and lactose free options. Join our international group for a chat and to make new friends.

To reserve your place please register with Club Tutti at the following link:

https://www.meetup.com/it-IT/clubtuttiroma/

After registration please give your RSVP by Thursday June 8th.For more information about this event you can contact this phone number: 389 0465575