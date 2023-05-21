This coming Friday, May 26, Club Tutti Roma, a social network of Expats and Locals in Rome, is organising an aperitif at the organic restaurant 100% bio (www.centopercento.bio), in Piazza di Porta S. Paolo 6/A near the Piramide metro station.
The restaurant has certified organic foods and wines and offers menus for vegetarians and non vegetarians.
Join our international group for a chat and to make new friends.
The cost of the aperitif is 12 Euros and it includes a drink and a plate with five tastings of the restaurant.
In order to assure your seat for this event please register with Club Tutti at the following link:
https://www.meetup.com/it-IT/clubtuttiroma/
After registration give your RSVP by 6:00 PM on Thursday May 25th. For more info about this event you can get in touch with us at the following phone number: 389 0465575
Aperitif at the organic restaurant on May 26th
Piazza di Porta S. Paolo, 6a, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
