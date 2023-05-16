17 C
Classifieds Events

Aperitif at the organic restaurant on May 19th

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

On Friday May 19th, at 6:30 PM, Club Tutti, a social network of Expats and Locals in Rome, is organising an aperitif at the organic restaurant 100% bio (www.centopercento.bio), in Piazza di Porta S. Paolo 6/A near the Piramide metro station.

Join our international group for a chat and to make new friends.

The cost of the aperitif is 12 Euros and it includes a drink and a plate with five tastings of the restaurant.

To reserve your place please register with Club Tutti at the following link:

https://www.meetup.com/it-IT/clubtuttiroma/

After registration give your RSVP by 4:00 PM on Thursday May 18th.

General Info

Price info € 12
Address Piazza di Porta S. Paolo 6/A, Rome

