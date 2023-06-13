24.2 C
Aperitif and art near Piazza del Popolo

Club Tutti Roma, a meetup of Expats and Locals of Rome has organized for next Friday, June 16, at 7.00 PM, an aperitif at the vegetarian restaurant Il Margutta (https://ilmargutta.bio) located in Via Margutta 118, a street with pop culture history and running from Piazza di Spagna to Piazza del Popolo. Il Margutta is also an art gallery and there is an ongoing exhibition inside the restaurant. The cost of the aperitif is 12 Euros and it includes a alcohol or alcohol free drink with a finger food plate. The gluten free option costs 2 extra Euros. Join our international group for a chat and to make new friends.

In order to assure your seat for this event please join Club Tutti Roma at the following link:

https://www.meetup.com/it-IT/clubtuttiroma/events

Once you have joined Club Tutti Roma please give your RSVP for this event by Thursday June 15th.

For more information you can contact this phone number: 389 0465575.

Price info € 12
Address Via Margutta, 118, 00187 Roma RM, Italia

