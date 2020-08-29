Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy

Lived in Rome for a while but haven't had the chance to take your kids on a guided tour of one of the most famous (and indeed infamous) historical sites in the world?

Well, now's your chance! I'm Australian by birth, Roman by adoption and fully licenced guide (Regione Lazio) & Vatican Museums. My passion for Rome was bornwith a trip to Rome at the age of 14 & I completed my BA with a major in ancient Roman history in 2011.

In this specially designed tour for kids, we will tour this extraordinary monument & learn about its fascinating origins; from what daily life was like, to where the toilets were (a favourite with kids), who the Gladiators actually were & finally we'll also do some myth-busting! (there was no thumbs up and thumbs down for example!)

I adore guiding children & bringing history to life for them. My goal is to inspire them to finish the tour and be inspired to start learning more about these incredible ancient Romans!

Suitable for children aged 6-14 years.

*Each child on the tour will be gifted a book on the Colosseum (complete with 3D glasses) to take home with them.

COVID regulations: Please ensure you bring masks. I will be wearning a mask for the duration of the tour

Tour Date: This tour will be running both on Saturday 5th September & will be repeated on Saturday 12th September.

Tour meeting point: At the front of the Colosseo metro (ground floor)

Tour meeting time: 4.45pm

Tour start time: 5pm

Tour duration: 1.5 hours

What to bring: ID for children aged 17 years & under

What to wear: Comfortable walking shoes (please bring a bottle of water, no glass)

What's included: Entrance tickets & whisper headsets

Min. number of participants: 4 people

Max. number of partipants: 13 people

NOTE: Adult entrance tickets are non-refundable.

Please book no later than 12pm Wednesday 2nd September (for the 5th September tour) & no later than 12pm Wednesday 9th September (for the 12th September tour) to ensure ticket availability.