Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy

Lived in Rome for a while but haven't had the chance to take your kids on a guided tour of one of the most famous (and indeed infamous) historical sites in the world?

Well, now's your chance! I'm Australian by birth, Roman by adoption and fully licenced guide (Regione Lazio) & Vatican Museums. My passion for Rome was bornwith a trip to Rome at the age of 14 & I completed my BA with a major in ancient Roman history in 2011.

In this specially designed tour for kids, we will tour this extraordinary monument & learn about its fascinating origins; from what daily life was like, to where the toilets were (a favourite with kids), who the Gladiators actually were & finally we'll also do some myth-busting! (there was no thumbs up and thumbs down for example!)

I adore guiding children & bringing history to life for them. My goal is to inspire them to finish the tour and be inspired to start learning more about these incredible ancient Romans!

Suitable for children aged 6-14 years.

*Each child on the tour will be gifted a book on the Colosseum (complete with 3D glasses) to take home with them.

COVID regulations: Please ensure you bring masks. I will be wearning a mask for the duration of the tour

Tour Date: This tour will be running both on Saturday 5th September & will be repeated on Saturday 12th September.

Tour meeting point: At the front of the Colosseo metro (ground floor)

Tour meeting time: 4.45pm

Tour start time: 5pm

Tour duration: 1.5 hours

What to bring: ID for children aged 17 years & under

What to wear: Comfortable walking shoes (please bring a bottle of water, no glass)

What's included: Entrance tickets & whisper headsets

Min. number of participants: 4 people

Max. number of partipants: 13 people

NOTE: Adult entrance tickets are non-refundable.

Please book no later than 12pm Wednesday 2nd September (for the 5th September tour) & no later than 12pm Wednesday 9th September (for the 12th September tour) to ensure ticket availability.

General Info

Price info Adults (18 years & over): 25 euro inclusive skip the line entrance ticket & Whisper headsets); children (17 years and under) 15 euro (entrance ticket free & inclusive of Whisper headsets & take home book)
Address Meeting point: Outside metro Colosseo (ground floor) next to the green kiosk
Email address amy.doherty@luxeassociatestravel.com
Image Gallery
1 of 5
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 1
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 1
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 2
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 2
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 3
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 3
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 4
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 4
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 5
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 5
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 1
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 2
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 3
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 4
Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy - image 5

View on Map

Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy

Meeting point: Outside metro Colosseo (ground floor) next to the green kiosk

Youtube Video
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71713
Previous article Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy
Next article Seeking babysitter

RELATED ARTICLES

Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy
Events

Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Anglican church services
Events

Anglican church services

English Summer Camp
Events

English Summer Camp

SUMMER CAMP in English for children 7 to 12
Events

SUMMER CAMP in English for children 7 to 12

Wine Tasting Tour in Rome
Events

Wine Tasting Tour in Rome

On act Comic Opera in Rome
Events

On act Comic Opera in Rome

Free Street Photography Workshop
Events

Free Street Photography Workshop

12-week online Meditation Program
Events

12-week online Meditation Program

CALLING ALL ENGLISH SPEAKERS IN ROME! SPEND A LONG WEEKEND WITH SPEAK!
Events

CALLING ALL ENGLISH SPEAKERS IN ROME! SPEND A LONG WEEKEND WITH SPEAK!

Rome Expat Meetup 50+
Events

Rome Expat Meetup 50+

Carole Robb opening at Galleria Tibaldi, 7 February 18:00-20:00
Events

Carole Robb opening at Galleria Tibaldi, 7 February 18:00-20:00

Assisi New Year Yoga retreat
Events

Assisi New Year Yoga retreat