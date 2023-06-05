Adventure by train! Hike in the Macchia Grande Oak Forest and Hot Spring

Enter the underworld of Etruscan God Manth: Hike in the Macchia Grande forest – with an expert guide – and experience the majestic Oak forest, as we make our way to a field with bubbling springs stemming from volcanic activity.
4.5 hours approximately, including briefing, explanations and rest breaks.
Hike in the Macchia Grande Oak forest that was consecrated by the Etruscans to the god of the underworld Manth.
