Classifieds Events

2024 Yoga reboot weekend; between stillness and action

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

A weekend of contemplative and dynamic practices in a beautiful organic agriturismo near Orvieto. Arrival at 3pm Friday 12th January , departure after lunch on Sunday 14th January. Come to recharge after the excesses and stresses of the holiday season

Shared double room €295 including all practices and food and accommodation.

Contact me for more info.

General Info

Price info €295
Address 01024 Sermugnano, VT, Italy
Email address bliss.roma@gmail.com

2024 Yoga reboot weekend; between stillness and action

01024 Sermugnano, VT, Italy

