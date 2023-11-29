A weekend of contemplative and dynamic practices in a beautiful organic agriturismo near Orvieto. Arrival at 3pm Friday 12th January , departure after lunch on Sunday 14th January. Come to recharge after the excesses and stresses of the holiday season
Shared double room €295 including all practices and food and accommodation.
Contact me for more info.
General Info
View on Map
2024 Yoga reboot weekend; between stillness and action
01024 Sermugnano, VT, Italy
Youtube Video
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Paid Internship - Study Abroad Center
Tour Operator Seeking Office Staff
English Mother Tongue Searching For Work
English Person Searching For Work