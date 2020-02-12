12-week online Meditation Program

The BC Meditation Program is a complete meditation program for beginner meditators.

There are two editions:

English- Starting March 30, 2020

Italian- Starting March 31, 2020

This is a unique opportunity to:

Create your personal meditation practice

Learn powerful tools, methods and techniques

Align with your Higher Self

Develop and expand your Psychic abilities

Master the Law of Attraction

Magnetically draw in new opportunities

Deal with external situations with grace and ease

Embody a new empowering mindset in all life areas

Give yourself healings at all levels

Emanate your Light

Live your Truth

You will find the whole downloadable program with special discounts and bonuses on the website:

www.beatricecarafa.com

or write to info@beatricecarafa.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69440
Previous article British Council recruiting young learner teachers
Next article WE ARE HIRING!

RELATED ARTICLES

CALLING ALL ENGLISH SPEAKERS IN ROME! SPEND A LONG WEEKEND WITH SPEAK!
Events

CALLING ALL ENGLISH SPEAKERS IN ROME! SPEND A LONG WEEKEND WITH SPEAK!

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Rome Expat Meetup 50+
Events

Rome Expat Meetup 50+

Carole Robb opening at Galleria Tibaldi, 7 February 18:00-20:00
Events

Carole Robb opening at Galleria Tibaldi, 7 February 18:00-20:00

Assisi New Year Yoga retreat
Events

Assisi New Year Yoga retreat

Rotary Club Rome International Carols, Dinner & Tombola
Events

Rotary Club Rome International Carols, Dinner & Tombola

Bach: Christmas Oratorio
Events

Bach: Christmas Oratorio

Indian Youth Orientation for Inclusive living in Italy Organized by Indian Youth Association Rome
Events

Indian Youth Orientation for Inclusive living in Italy Organized by Indian Youth Association Rome

QUANTUM LIFE 2.0 - Women’s stories, affinities and wishes
Events

QUANTUM LIFE 2.0 - Women’s stories, affinities and wishes

POTTERY WORKSHOP November 16-17
Events

POTTERY WORKSHOP November 16-17

UK Overseas Event
Events

UK Overseas Event

ART EXHIBITION- 'APPROACHES'.
Events

ART EXHIBITION- 'APPROACHES'.

Marymount Talks: The Ethics of Fashion, Thurs. Nov. 21
Events

Marymount Talks: The Ethics of Fashion, Thurs. Nov. 21