12-week online Meditation Program

The BC Meditation Program is a complete meditation program for beginner meditators.
There are two editions:
English- Starting March 30, 2020
Italian- Starting March 31, 2020
This is a unique opportunity to:
Create your personal meditation practice
Learn powerful tools, methods and techniques
Align with your Higher Self
Develop and expand your Psychic abilities
Master the Law of Attraction
Magnetically draw in new opportunities
Deal with external situations with grace and ease
Embody a new empowering mindset in all life areas
Give yourself healings at all levels
Emanate your Light
Live your Truth
You will find the whole downloadable program with special discounts and bonuses on the website:
www.beatricecarafa.com
or write to info@beatricecarafa.com
