1-bedroom apartment to rent - Cassia/Grottarossa
This one-bedroom apartment has independent heating with /AC, outside terrace and parking. For more information contact Anna tel: +39 328 704 1998.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Prati/Vatican - charming furnished large 1 bedroom
80sqm, bright 1 bedroom, large living, 3rd floor, lift, fully equipped, washing machine, wifi. Close metro and historical center. No agencies.
1-bedroom apartment to rent - Cassia/Grottarossa
This one-bedroom apartment has independent heating with /AC, outside terrace and parking. For more information contact Anna tel: +39 328 704 1998.
Newly renovated 3-bedroom villa with private garden and parking – Cassia/Grottarossa
The villa is 140sqft, with 3-bedrooms + 2 and a half bathrooms, a lounge area and a spacious kitchen. For more information contact Anna tel: +39 328 704 1998.
Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon
In one of the most important districts of the historic center, a few steps from the Pantheon, in a period building without a lift, we offer the sale of an apartment in a good state...