Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Yellow pages Services

College Admissions Consulting and Support

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

University applications on your horizon? Liberal arts or STEM students, artists, athletes, high-achievers, late-bloomers... ROME COLLEGE CONSULTING supports parents and students with professional, ethical guidance to identify interests and strengths, research programs and universities, create college long and shortlists, fine-tune resumes, brainstorm/edit essays, understand/apply for financial aid, plan campus visits, and find additional resources. Hourly rates and packages available — serving USA, Italy, Europe.

General Info

Address Zoom, by appointment, Rome, Italy
Website https://romecollegeconsulting.com/
