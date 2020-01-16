Women's March Rome 2020

"This year, we are angrier than ever!"

Women’s March Rome will celebrate its fourth anniversary on Saturday 18 January in Piazza della Rotonda in front of the Pantheon, from 11.00-13.00.

Organisers say they will be standing in solidarity for the promotion and protection of human rights and women's rights, stating: "For the past three years, Women’s March has happened across the world. Millions of people have stood up against the hateful rise of fascism and nationalism, and have stood for the rights of those who are most vulnerable. This year, along with hundreds of other sister marches around the world, once again, we wish to bring attention to the progressive values that we hope to defend."

