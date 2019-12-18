Tosca by Puccini at Rome Opera House

12-22 Dec. Teatro dell'Opera di Roma stages the Alessandro Talevi traditional rendering of Puccini's opera Tosca from 12-22 December.

Conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi with Liudmyla Monastyrska and Monica Zanettin as Tosca, Giorgio Berrugi and Diego Cavazzin as Cavaradossi and Claudio Sgura as Scarpia.

For full details see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website. Photo Yasuko Kageyama / TOR.

 

