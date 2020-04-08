WWF: Italian regions make new laws for hunters during crisis
Coronavirus emergency has not stopped new regional laws in favour of hunters, say Italian wildlife agencies.
Italy's main animal welfare associations claim that measures in favour of hunting activities continue to be issued in various Italian regions, whose authorities are "taking advantage" of the public's reduced attention during the Covid-19 emergency.
Italian animal welfare associations including WWF Italia, ENPA, LAC, LAV, LIPU accuse certain regional authorities of introducing "unconstitutional" hunting laws, "in total contempt for the restrictive measures taken by the government."
Nonostante l'emergenza legata al #COVIDー19 , molte regioni stanno emanando provvedimenti a favore della #caccia.
Per @WWFitalia @enpaonlus @LAVonlus @anticaccia @LipuOnlus un comportamento gravissimo, che viola le #leggi e i decreti del #governo ➡️https://t.co/zHxSeLpsit pic.twitter.com/dXLElMrteB— wwfitalia (@WWFitalia) April 3, 2020
Environmentalists state that the northern Veneto and Emilia Romagna regions have kept their “wildlife control plans” active, "with the help" of hunters who can "move within their respective provinces, despite the restrictions introduced to contain the spread" of the Coronavirus.
Meanwhile the northern Lombardy region - according to the wildlife associations - is challenging an order by TAR (the regional administrative court) that suspended sections of legislation permitting the killing of foxes in the province of Lodi. TAR ruled that the plan violated national laws on the protection of wild animals.