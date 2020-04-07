Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours

There has been an important drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours. 

There are a total of 94,067 cases in the country, with an increase of 880 people compared to yesterday, this is less than half of the increase that was registered on Monday, when the new cases reached 1,941. 

The total number of infected people since the beginning of the outbreak - including victims and recovered - is 135,586.

There are 3,792 patients in the intensive care unit, 106 less than yesterday.

The total number of victims due to the Coronavirus in Italy is 17,127, with an increase of 604 casualties if compared to yesterday. The increase on Monday had been of 636 people.

At the moment there are 3,792 patients in intensive care units across the country, 106 less than yesterday.

All data was provided by the Civil Protection Agency during a press conference this evening. 
