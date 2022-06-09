Wild boar disrupt end-of-school picnic at lake near Rome
Incident comes as Rome prepares for wild boar cull.
A lake-side picnic near Rome to celebrate the end of school descended into chaos by the sudden arrival of a family of wild boar, according to Italian news reports.
The incident occurred on the shores of Lago Albano, the lake below the pope's summer retreat at Castel Gandolfo, on Wednesday afternoon as students gathered to mark their last day of school.
Wild boar are increasingly making the news in Italy, particularly in Rome where a spate of 'anti-social' incidents involving the animals, coupled with a recent outbreak of swine fever, has prompted authorities to organise a cull.
Italian farming organisation Coldiretti estimates there are 2.3 million wild boar in Italy, with more than 20,000 of the animals living in the greater Rome area.
