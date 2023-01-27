Who are Italy's last Holocaust survivors still alive

Italy's last remaining survivors of the Holocaust, several of whom are well-known figures.

There are believed to be about 10 Holocaust survivors still alive in Italy, according to the Union of Italian Jewish Communities and the writer and historian Marcello Pezzetti.

There are also several Italian survivors residing outside of Italy, while others are not originally Italian but are long-term residents of Italy. Here are the survivors still living that we know about.

Sami Modiano, 92. Born in 1930 on the island of Rhodes, when it was under Italian occupation, Modiano was deported with his father Jacob and his sister Lucia to Auschwitz in 1944. He was the only one of his family to survive. Modiano returned to Auschwitz for the first time in 2005 and since then has dedicated himself to educating others, including school children, with his testimony. In 2013 he published his memoir, Per questo ho vissuto, in which he describes the horrors of Auschwitz. On his 90th birthday he was awarded the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, the highest honour for an Italian citizen.

Edith Bruck, 91. Born into a poor Jewish family in rural Hungary in 1931, Bruck was deported aged 12 to Auschwitz and then to other extermination camps: Dachau, Christianstadt, Bergen Belsen. In 1945 she was freed by the Allies along with one sister and one brother. Her parents and another brother did not survive the concentration camps. Bruck is a writer and director who has spent most of her life in Italy. In 2021 Pope Francis paid a visit to Bruck at her home in Rome.

Liliana Segre, 92. Segre was deported to Auschwitz with her father when she was 13. When they arrived in the concentration camp the young Liliana was separated from her beloved father who she never saw again. He was murdered by the Nazis on 27 April 1944. After decades of silence, Segre began to speak publicly of her horrific experience, particularly to young students. Segre was made a senator for life in 2018, an honour in tribute to her years of speaking about the horrors of the Holocaust.

Sisters Tatiana and Andra Bucci, 85 and 83 respectively. The sisters from Fiume were deported aged 6 and 4 to Auschwitz where they were mistaken for twins and subjected to inhumane medical experiments at the hands of Dr Josef Mengele, known as the Angel of Death. In 2004 the sisters began speaking to schools about the horrors they endured, and in 2019 they published the book Noi, bambine ad Auschwitz.

Arianna Szörényi, 89. Szörényi was deported aged 11 to Auschwitz and then to Bergen Belsen from the Risiera di San Sabba. In 2014 she published a Holocaust diary titled Una bambina ad Auschwitz.

Goti Bauer, 98. Born Agata Herskovitz in Czechoslovakia, she was detained in Fossoli before being deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau. A prolific public speaker about the Holocaust to students in Milan where she lives today.

Diamantina Vivante, 95. Vivante was deported aged 16 from Trieste to Ravensbrück.