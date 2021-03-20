Visit Rome's museums with new interactive virtual tours

Rome museums can be visited from anywhere in the world with new augmented reality tours.

Rome's museums may be closed due to covid-19 restrictions but that does not mean their riches cannot be explored and enjoyed, thanks to new interactive virtual tours launched by the city.

The immersive digital experience, available in Italian and English, is a valuable new resource for scholars, students and all those passionate about Rome's precious cultural heritage.

Visitors can take a full-screen virtual tour of eight museums thanks to 360-degree photographs, videos, audio, informative text, smart maps, overhead perspectives and tips about collection highlights.

Visit Rome's museums with new interactive virtual tours. Photo courtesy Skylab Studios.

The interactive tours are available at the Capitoline Museums, Ara Pacis, Napoleonic Museum, Trajan's Markets - Museum of the Imperial Fora, Casino Nobile at Villa Torlonia, Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Roma and the Museo delle Mura.

Supported by the city and the capital's superintendence for cultural heritage, the project was created by Skylab Studios whose experts used drones to give the user up-close access to the museums' masterpieces and ancient treasures.

The virtual tours, available on any device from tablets to smartphones, is a significant development particularly during the era of lockdowns and lack of international travel.

For full details see Musei in Comune website.

 

 

 
