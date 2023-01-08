13.1 C
News Religion

Benedict XVI tomb opens to visitors in St Peter's

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Former pope's tomb is in crypt of St Peter's.

The tomb of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI can be visited in the Vatican crypt, beneath St Peter’s Basilica, from Sunday 8 January.

The public can visit the former pope's tomb from 09.00 on Sunday, the Vatican press office announced.

The coffin of Benedict XVI was buried in the former tomb of Pope St John Paul II on 5 January following his funeral presided over by Pope Francis.

The remains of Pope St John Paul II were moved to the Chapel of St Sebastian, in the right aisle of the nave of St Peter's Basilica, after his beatification in 2011.

Benedict XVI’s tomb, which is enclosed with a marble slab bearing the inscription "Benedictus PP. XVI", is located on the north side of the crypt.

The Vatican grottoes can be accessed via stairs to the left of the papal altar and bronze Baldachin in St Peter's Basilica.

Photo credit Vatican Media

General Info

Address Piazza San Pietro, 00120 Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

View on Map

Benedict XVI tomb opens to visitors in St Peter's

Piazza San Pietro, 00120 Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

