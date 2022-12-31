Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday.

"On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

This photograph taken outside The Vatican, on December 31, 2022, shows a picture of the late former Pope Benedict XVI, following the announcement of his death. Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced on December 31, 2022, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries. The German pope emeritus, whose birth name was Joseph Ratzinger, had been living a quiet life in a former convent inside the Vatican grounds since his shock decision to step down in February 2013.

