Pope Francis pays tribute to 'noble, kind' Benedict

Pope Francis on Saturday paid tribute to his "dearest" predecessor Benedict XVI, who died earlier in the day aged 95.

"With emotion we remember a person so noble, so kind," Francis said at a New Year's Eve service in St Peter's Basilica, offering thanks "for all the good he has done" and underlining "his sacrifices offered for the good of the church".

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies in Vatican at 95

Ph: Pope Francis (C) is assisted by officials after the end of year Vespers and Te Deum prayer at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican on December 31, 2022. The End of year vespers at St Peter’s Basilica takes place as former pope Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in six centuries to step down as head of the Catholic Church, died on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95, the Vatican announced. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

©AFP/Wanted in Rome