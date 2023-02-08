8.4 C
News

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Italian firefighters pull survivor from rubble

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy sends help to Turkey as total quake death toll passes 11,000.

Italian firefighters engaged in rescue efforts in Turkey after Monday's devastating earthquake have pulled a 23-year-old man alive from the rubble in Antakya, according to news reports in Italy.

It took the Italian specialists nine hours to extract the man from under a collapsed building in the south-eastern city, near the Syrian border, where the 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Monday.

Rescuers from Italy's USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team also located two other survivors trapped under rubble of collapsed buildings - a 16-year-old boy and a 65-year-old woman - reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The 47 Italian rescuers from the USAR unit (39 from Tuscany and eight from Lazio) joined rescue workers in Turkey on Tuesday, as civil protection minister Nello Musumeci stated that Italy would send a ship with aid, including enough equipment for a major field hospital.

The total death toll from the earthquake, in Turkey and Syria, had surpassed 11,000 by Wednesday.

Italy's foreign ministry says that all Italian citizens in the area affected by the earthquake have been accounted for except one: Angelo Zen, a 60-year-old businessman from the northern Veneto region who remains untraceable.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco 

General Info

Address Antakya, Küçükdalyan, Antakya/Hatay, Türkiye

View on Map

