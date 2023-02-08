Turkey-Syria earthquake: Italian firefighters pull survivor from rubble

Italy sends help to Turkey as total quake death toll passes 11,000.
Italian firefighters engaged in rescue efforts in Turkey after Monday's devastating earthquake have pulled a 23-year-old man alive from the rubble in Antakya, according to news reports in Italy.
It took the Italian specialists nine hours to extract the man from under a collapsed building in the south-eastern city, near the Syrian border, where the 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Monday.
#Terremoto #Turchia, dopo 9 ore d’intervento squadre #USAR #vigilidelfuoco hanno salvato un 23enne bloccato tra le macerie di una palazzina crollata ad Antiochia. Operazioni estremamente complesse per le numerose scosse di assestamento#Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #8febbraio pic.twitter.com/i8Z6oIAl1e
— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) February 8, 2023
Rescuers from Italy's USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team also located two other survivors trapped under rubble of collapsed buildings - a 16-year-old boy and a 65-year-old woman - reports Italian news agency ANSA.
#Turchia #terremoto, #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro nella zona di Hatay per ultimare il campo base. Team #USAR sul campo per la valutazione delle priorità operative#7febbraio #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/dk1lXBfUbP— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) February 7, 2023
The 47 Italian rescuers from the USAR unit (39 from Tuscany and eight from Lazio) joined rescue workers in Turkey on Tuesday, as civil protection minister Nello Musumeci stated that Italy would send a ship with aid, including enough equipment for a major field hospital.
