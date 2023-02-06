Turkey-Syria earthquake: Italy offers to send help

Death toll from earthquake continues to rise.

Italy has offered to send aid in response to the major earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria from the 7.8-magnitude quake, which struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep at 04.17, is in excess of 1,400.

Rescue efforts were hampered by a second 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the middle of the day.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella and premier Giorgia Meloni both expressed their condolences and solidarity with all those affected by the disaster.

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Twitter that he had spoken with his Turkish counterpart Mavlut Cavusoglu to express Italy's support and offer the assistance of the Italian civil protection authorities.

Ho appena parlato con il ministro degli Esteri della #Turchia @MevlutCavusoglu per esprimergli la vicinanza dell’Italia e per mettere a disposizione la nostra Protezione civile.#Terremoto — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) February 6, 2023

The foreign ministry said there were no reports of Italians killed or wounded in the disaster but urged all Italians present in the affected areas to register on the Dove siamo nel mondo website and download the Unità di Crisi app.

Earlier on Monday Italy withdrew an initial tsunami warning, issued in the immediate aftermath of the first earthquake, in the southern regions of the country.