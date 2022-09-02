Treasure hunters find American WWII soldier's dog tag on beach in Italy

US soldier lost his dog tag in Italy 78 years ago.

Two metal detector enthusiasts in Italy discovered a missing identity tag belonging to a World War II-era American soldier on a beach near Rome.

The unexpected discovery was made at Santa Severa, a beach located about an hour north of Rome, by local residents Alessandro Marinelli and Daniel Ciofu.

The pair had been walking along the beach and began to dig after their machine signalled the presence of metal buried in the sand, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

A few minutes later they were shocked to find a dog tag, belonging to American soldier Norbert Knight, and immediately set about trying to track down his family.

“I knew right away that it was a World War II soldier tag” - Ciofu told La Repubblica - “Seeing it and holding it in our hands was a great emotion. From my research I discovered, also through direct contacts I had immediately with family members, that he was part of the 34th Infantry, which landed in Anzio".

Born on 8 January 1914 in East Chicago, Indiana, Norbert Martin Knight worked at the Inland Steel Company before joining the US army aged 28 on 1 September 1942.

Norbert Martin Knight (1914-2003). Photo Corriere della Città.

At the time of his enlistment he was 1.72 tall, weighed 81 kilos, had brown eyes and brown hair.

Knight landed in Anzio, south of Rome, during the Allied landings of 1944. He served in the 80th Infantry Division before being discharged on 9 September 1945 at the age of 31.

Knight was awarded a string of medals, including a Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman Badge.

In 1947, two years after returning to America, he married Betty Ray with whom he remained until he died on 1 May 2003 in Indiana at the age of 89.

“Discovering his story and seeing photos of him thrilled me" - Ciofu told La Repubblica - "After landing in Anzio, he went to northern Italy, where he was injured."

Ciofu and Marinelli are now in contact with Knight's relatives to unite them with the soldier's long-missing dog tag. How it got from Anzio to Santa Severa remains a mystery.

Cover photo La Repubblica

General Info

Address 00058 Santa Severa, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Treasure hunters find American WWII soldier's dog tag on beach in Italy

00058 Santa Severa, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77409
Previous article Italy cinemas offer €3.50 tickets from 18-22 September

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy in exclusive talks with Delta and Air France-KLM over ITA Airways sale
English news in Italy

Italy in exclusive talks with Delta and Air France-KLM over ITA Airways sale

Italy's Berlusconi joins TikTok to woo young voters
English news in Italy

Italy's Berlusconi joins TikTok to woo young voters

Rome battles invasion of Oriental hornets
English news in Italy

Rome battles invasion of Oriental hornets

Naples pizzeria adds gas charge to bill as Italy's energy prices soar
English news in Italy

Naples pizzeria adds gas charge to bill as Italy's energy prices soar

Blasphemy debate in Italy after man fined for swearing
English news in Italy

Blasphemy debate in Italy after man fined for swearing

Driver fined €8,000 for U-turn on Italy's A1 motorway
English news in Italy

Driver fined €8,000 for U-turn on Italy's A1 motorway

Pasta politics: Italy's Letta goes viral with carbonara tweet
English news in Italy

Pasta politics: Italy's Letta goes viral with carbonara tweet

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents
English news in Italy

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents

Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices
English news in Italy

Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts
English news in Italy

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash
English news in Italy

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign
English news in Italy

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque
English news in Italy

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums
English news in Italy

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums