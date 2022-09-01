Italy museums offer €2 tickets to 18-25 year olds
Museum discounts for under 25s, free entry for under 18s.
Italy's state museums, archaeological sites and monuments offer visitors aged 18 to 25 a special reduced admission fee of €2.
The discount is valid for all citizens of the European Union and countries with reciprocal agreements in place.
Entry to Italy's state-run museums and heritage sites is free for visitors aged under 18.
For full details see culture ministry website. Photo credit: silverfox999 / Shutterstock.com.
