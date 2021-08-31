Tourists fined for bathing in historic Rome fountain

Tourists from US and UK caught in Piazza Farnese fountain.

Rome police caught two young tourists splashing around in an historic fountain in the central Piazza Farnese on Monday night, reports La Repubblica newspaper.

The pair, a 21-year-old American man and a 20-year-old English woman, were apprehended in the waters of the fountain facing the church of S. Brigida, in front of the French embassy to Italy.

The tourists, who still had their clothes on, were fined a total of €900 and ordered to stay away from the historic centre for 48 hours.

There did not appear to be any damage done to the ancient monument, reports La Repubblica.

The granite fountain is part of a pair believed to have come originally from the Baths of Caracalla before being placed in Piazza Farnese in the 16th century.

Incidents involving tourists jumping into Rome's fountains occur every year, but not as often as before the covid pandemic and the subsequent fall-off in visitor numbers.

In 2019, following a spate of such incidents, the city's mayor Virginia Raggi contacted foreign ambassadors in the capital to highlight the bad behaviour of some of their fellow citizens - whom she referred to as "tourist vandals" - while on holiday in Rome. 

Photo La Repubblica

General Info

Address Piazza Farnese, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Tourists fined for bathing in historic Rome fountain

Piazza Farnese, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75470
Previous article Italy Green Pass protesters attack journalists

RELATED ARTICLES

Pompeii to open Roman 'fast food' diner to visitors
Tourism

Pompeii to open Roman 'fast food' diner to visitors

Rome's Colosseum welcomes up to 8,000 tourists a day
Tourism

Rome's Colosseum welcomes up to 8,000 tourists a day

Capri: Bus plunges off road and crashes onto beach
Tourism

Capri: Bus plunges off road and crashes onto beach

Italy eyes underwater tourism after discovery of 40 shipwrecks
Tourism

Italy eyes underwater tourism after discovery of 40 shipwrecks

Rome Fiumicino airport welcomes back tourists with Leonardo da Vinci mural
Tourism

Rome Fiumicino airport welcomes back tourists with Leonardo da Vinci mural

Florence Uffizi sends masterpieces to villages around Tuscany
Tourism

Florence Uffizi sends masterpieces to villages around Tuscany

The future of Italy's tourism industry
Tourism

The future of Italy's tourism industry

Italy's new tourism ministry to restart sector left reeling by covid-19
Tourism

Italy's new tourism ministry to restart sector left reeling by covid-19

Sorry Italy: Tourists return looted treasures
Tourism

Sorry Italy: Tourists return looted treasures

A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano
Tourism

A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano

Rome unveils plan to ferry tourists up and down river Tiber on electric boats
Tourism

Rome unveils plan to ferry tourists up and down river Tiber on electric boats

Why do tourists keep vandalising the Colosseum?
Tourism

Why do tourists keep vandalising the Colosseum?

Tourist returns 'cursed' artefacts looted from Pompeii
Tourism

Tourist returns 'cursed' artefacts looted from Pompeii

Italy's Battle with Problem Tourists
Tourism

Italy's Battle with Problem Tourists

Rome: Tourist rescued after falling into Forum of Augustus
Tourism

Rome: Tourist rescued after falling into Forum of Augustus