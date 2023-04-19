Street artists breathe new life into ancient Italian village

CVTà Street Fest returns to Molise village this summer.

The eighth edition of CVTà Street Fest takes place in the village of Civitacampomarano, in the heart of the Campobasso countryside in Italy's Molise region, from 2-4 June 2023.

The festival comprises three days of mural painting, street art tours, live music and workshops, once again under the artistic direction of the celebrated Roman street artist Alice Pasquini.

The idea behind the annual street art festival is to breathe new life into the largely abandoned village whose 300 mainly elderly residents embrace the thousands of visitors that arrive each June.

Now firmly established on the street art calendar, the festival had a serendipitous beginning.

In 2014 Ylenia Carelli, president of Civitacampomarano's cultural organisation, wrote to Pasquini inviting her to paint in the village after seeing a television interview with the artist.

What Carelli did not know was that Pasquini's grandfather was actually one of the residents of the village which is located about 180 km from Rome.

Pasquini seized the opportunity and so began a journey that has seen Civitacampomara transformed by a succession of well known Italian and international street artists.

This year's special guests - Elléna Lourens from South Africa, Helen Bur from the UK, Hera from Germany and Dan Witz from the US - will create permanent art works over the course of the three-day festival.

For full details see website. Cover image Akut, Civitacampomarano, 2022. Photo © Ian Cox.