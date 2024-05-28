25.3 C
News Politics

Italy prime minister introduces herself as 'that bitch Meloni'

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

War of words continues between Meloni and De Luca.

Italy's right-wing prime minister Giorgia Meloni introduced herself as "that bitch Meloni" to the centre-left governor of the southern Campania region on Tuesday.

The unexpected exchange came as Meloni, leader of the Fratelli d'Italia party, shook hands with Vincenzo De Luca of the opposition Partito Democratico (PD) party.

Meloni, who was referring to remarks made by De Luca in February, met the governor briefly at the inauguration of a sports centre in the town of Caivano near Naples.

The war of words began in February after De Luca led hundreds of southern mayors to Rome in protest against the government's 'differentiated autonomy' plans for devolution of powers to individual regions, a move that critics say would widen the north-south gap and lead to poorer public services in the south.

After Meloni said he should be working instead of demonstrating, De Luca told reporters: "Is this behaviour tolerable? There are hundreds of mayors here who do not have money for day-to-day administration, and she tells us 'work'. You work, bitch!"

