Statue of Goddess Diana appears in Rome canal

Mysterious statue of Roman goddess appears overnight in Ostia canal.

After the arrival of Neptune, who has once more returned to the waves, Rome's coastal district of Ostia has a new surprise in time for Christmas.

A statue of Diana, the Roman goddess of the moon, wild animals and woodlands, has appeared overnight in the Canale dei Pescatori, below the junction of Via Mar dei Coralli and Viale dei Pescatori.

Photos Aldo Marinelli - La Mia Ostia

Daughter of Jupiter and Latona, Diana is also protector of childbirth and guardian of streams, and is venerated with a sacred grove on the shores of Lake Nemi near Rome.

The news of Diana's surprise arrival in Ostia, which comes as Neptune once more disappeared into the sea on the night of 22 December, was announced by the Facebook page La Mia Ostia.

Photos Aldo Marinelli / La Mia Ostia

General Info

Address Canale dei Pescatori, Lungomare Duilio, Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

