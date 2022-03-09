Six Nations Rugby: Italy face Scotland in Rome

Scotland and Italy to play for the Cuttitta Cup.

Italy will host the second of its home matches in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations rugby tournament when the Azzurri take on the Scots in Rome on Saturday 12 March.

The Round 4 match will be held in the Olympic Stadium at 15.15 and follows the England match on 13 February which Italy lost 33-0.

When Scotland and Italy meet in the Six Nations clash on Sunday they will also be competing for the newly-established Cuttitta Cup, a new award honouring the contribution of Massimo Cuttitta to rugby in both countries.

Cuttitta won 70 caps for Italy and captained the team on 22 occasions in a ten-year test career during the 1990s, reports Scottish newspaper The National.

His Scottish connection began as a scrum consultant at club level before working for Scotland's national team from 2009 to 2015. He died from covid, aged 54, in Rome last year.

Italy's coach, former New Zealand international Kieran Crowley, has identified Italy’s attack as an area the team needs to work on ahead of the clash with Scotland, as the Azzurri attempt to break their losing streak.

The Italian team last won a Six Nations match seven years ago, beating Scotland 22-19 at Murrayfield in 2015.

For full details see the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR) website. Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.