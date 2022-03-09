Six Nations Rugby: Italy face Scotland in Rome

Scotland and Italy to play for the Cuttitta Cup.

Italy will host the second of its home matches in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations rugby tournament when the Azzurri take on the Scots in Rome on Saturday 12 March.

The Round 4 match will be held in the Olympic Stadium at 15.15 and follows the England match on 13 February which Italy lost 33-0.

When Scotland and Italy meet in the Six Nations clash on Sunday they will also be competing for the newly-established Cuttitta Cup, a new award honouring the contribution of Massimo Cuttitta to rugby in both countries.

Cuttitta won 70 caps for Italy and captained the team on 22 occasions in a ten-year test career during the 1990s, reports Scottish newspaper The National.

His Scottish connection began as a scrum consultant at club level before working for Scotland's national team from 2009 to 2015. He died from covid, aged 54, in Rome last year.

Italy's coach, former New Zealand international Kieran Crowley, has identified Italy’s attack as an area the team needs to work on ahead of the clash with Scotland, as the Azzurri attempt to break their losing streak.

The Italian team last won a Six Nations match seven years ago, beating Scotland 22-19 at Murrayfield in 2015.

For full details see the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR) website. Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76602
Previous article S. Francesca Romana: Rome patron saint of drivers

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome in March means Marathons
Sport

Rome in March means Marathons

Tennis star Djokovic can play in Italy 'if he wants'
Sport

Tennis star Djokovic can play in Italy 'if he wants'

Differences between American Football and 'soccer'
Sport

Differences between American Football and 'soccer'

Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s
Sport

Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s

Rome plan for Italy champ Jacobs to relive Olympic race at Colosseum
Sport

Rome plan for Italy champ Jacobs to relive Olympic race at Colosseum

Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling
Sport

Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling

Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome
Sport

Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome

Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics
Sport

Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics

Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022 in Rome
Sport

Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022 in Rome

Rome tennis star Berrettini first Italian man to reach Australian Open semi-finals
Sport

Rome tennis star Berrettini first Italian man to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Italy PM hails 2021 as extraordinary year for Italian sport
Sport

Italy PM hails 2021 as extraordinary year for Italian sport

Italy swimming star Federica Pellegrini wins her final race
Sport

Italy swimming star Federica Pellegrini wins her final race

Italy football team pay special visit to Rome children's hospital
Sport

Italy football team pay special visit to Rome children's hospital

Rugby: Rome hosts Italy-All Blacks test match
Sport

Rugby: Rome hosts Italy-All Blacks test match

France bans Lazio fans from Marseille match
Sport

France bans Lazio fans from Marseille match