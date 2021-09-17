Run Rome Marathon back for 2021 edition

Rome marathon to result in road closures in capital.
The Acea Run Rome Marathon takes place on Sunday 19 September with a 42-km route beginning and ending at the Colosseum.
The 26th edition of the marathon, which starts at 06.45, is the first such event since the March 2020 race was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.
The 7,500 participants registered for the marathon - all of whom require a Green Pass - include 2,200 runners from more than 60 countries around the world.
After Italy, the country with the most participants is France with 300 runners, Britain with 266 and the US with 202.
The marathon route takes in some of the city's best known landmarks including the Circus Maximus, St Peter's, Piazza del Popolo and Piazza di Spagna, with a race village set up at the Terme di Caracalla stadium.
The event will result in road closures, the re-routing of bus lines and the temporary closure of the Colosseo metro station.
For full transport details see Roma Mobilità website.
