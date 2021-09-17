Run Rome Marathon back for 2021 edition

Rome marathon to result in road closures in capital.

The Acea Run Rome Marathon takes place on Sunday 19 September with a 42-km route beginning and ending at the Colosseum.

The 26th edition of the marathon, which starts at 06.45, is the first such event since the March 2020 race was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The 7,500 participants registered for the marathon - all of whom require a Green Pass - include 2,200 runners from more than 60 countries around the world.

After Italy, the country with the most participants is France with 300 runners, Britain with 266 and the US with 202.

The marathon route takes in some of the city's best known landmarks including the Circus Maximus, St Peter's, Piazza del Popolo and Piazza di Spagna, with a race village set up at the Terme di Caracalla stadium.

The event will result in road closures, the re-routing of bus lines and the temporary closure of the Colosseo metro station.

For full transport details see Roma Mobilità website.

Photo Corriere dello Sport

General Info

Website https://www.runromethemarathon.com/en/home-en/
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75601
Previous article Where in Italy is the covid Green Pass required?

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome Ryder Cup 2023 tickets go on sale
Sport

Rome Ryder Cup 2023 tickets go on sale

Italy wins 69 medals in Tokyo Paralympic Games
Sport

Italy wins 69 medals in Tokyo Paralympic Games

Lazio fans want the Flaminio to be their home stadium
Sport

Lazio fans want the Flaminio to be their home stadium

Jacobs: Fastest Man in the World is back in Rome
Sport

Jacobs: Fastest Man in the World is back in Rome

Italy ends Olympics with record 40 medals
Sport

Italy ends Olympics with record 40 medals

Olympics: Italy wins gold in 4x100m relay race
Sport

Olympics: Italy wins gold in 4x100m relay race

Italy breaks its Olympic medal record
Sport

Italy breaks its Olympic medal record

Italy's Olympic boss hits out at foreign media over Jacobs win
Sport

Italy's Olympic boss hits out at foreign media over Jacobs win

Olympics: Jacobs first Italian to win Men's 100m final
Sport

Olympics: Jacobs first Italian to win Men's 100m final

Roma fans gather in Rome centre to celebrate club
Sport

Roma fans gather in Rome centre to celebrate club

Lazio footballer Hysaj under fire for Bella Ciao song
Sport

Lazio footballer Hysaj under fire for Bella Ciao song

Euro 2020: Azzurri open top bus parade in Rome 'not authorised'
Sport

Euro 2020: Azzurri open top bus parade in Rome 'not authorised'

How sport and music have put a smile back on Italy's face
Blog

How sport and music have put a smile back on Italy's face

Italy wins Euro 2020: Rome cheers so loud it registers as earthquake
Sport

Italy wins Euro 2020: Rome cheers so loud it registers as earthquake

It's Coming Rome! Italy erupts with joy over Euro 2020 win
Sport

It's Coming Rome! Italy erupts with joy over Euro 2020 win