Roscioli to offer a taste of Rome in New York

Famed Rome eatery to open in New York.

Rome eatery Roscioli is to launch in New York this spring in the first opening outside Italy for the culinary institution that has been serving Romans for generations.

The news, first reported by Eater, will see Roscioli take the place of Ariel Arce's MacDougal Street restaurant Niche Niche which is closing after four years.

However Arce will remain as a partner with Roscioli in the multi-faceted restaurant located between the Greenwich Village and SoHo neighbourhoods of Manhattan.

Photo credit: Cavan-Images / Shutterstock.com.

The new Roscioli venue will feature a deli, wine bar and restaurant offering their own food products and artisan Made in Italy cuisine for dining in or take away.

Based in central Rome around Campo de' Fiori, Roscioli started out in the early 1970s as a family-run bakery and is famed for its pizza rossa, pizza bianca and breads.

In recent years the business has expanded with Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina, known for its cured meats, cheeses and pasta dishes, and the wine-focused Rimessa Roscioli.

Cover photo Roscioli