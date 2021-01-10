Rome's new bins get thumbs down from smokers

Rome unveiled new-look bins at the Pantheon but it seems that smokers are not happy.

When Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi unveiled the city's new-look trash bins last month, many people were impressed and saw the new prototype as an improvement on the old 'transparent bag' variety.

The bins were installed in the historic centre on an "experimental basis," against a backdrop none other than the Pantheon, with applause from the mayor.

However rubbish collection is a serious matter in Rome and the new design soon courted mixed views from Romans.

Some suggested the bin evoked the shape of an ancient Roman amphora, others thought it resembled a funeral urn.

The latest criticism of the bins comes from smokers who claim they have nowhere to put out their cigarettes.

"It is already full of butts on the ground" comments the chairman of the environment committee in the city's central Municipio 1, Stefano Marin, who along with several other councillors from the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) has put forward a motion calling for a redesign of the bins to accommodate the needs of smokers.

The bins have been described by Rome refuse collection agency AMA as "sober and minimal." Critics suggest the bins are so minimal that they have no ashtray feature to allow smokers to extinguish cigarettes before disposing of them safely.

The current version with the loose bags was introduced several years ago, replacing the old cast-iron bins, for security reasons in line with elevated anti-terrorism levels.

However, as Raggi points out, these exposed bags often break, "causing the rubbish to fall to the ground."

Apart from blowing in the wind, the main problem encountered by these bins has been the city's seagulls which peck away with ease at the bags.

The design of the latest version of Rome's bins has taken years and this is the first model to meet the demands imposed by the police (for security), by cultural authorities (for aesthetic reasons) and by the refuse agency AMA (for practicality of rubbish collection).

However it seems that smokers were not included in this criteria and now it looks like it could be a case of "back to the drawing board" to modify the design of the new bins before they are rolled out across the historic centre.

Cover photo La Repubblica

General Info

Address Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's new bins get thumbs down from smokers

Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73375
Previous article Pope Francis to get covid-19 vaccine, calling it an 'ethical duty'

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve
City

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve

Rome rolls out new-look trash bins in the centre
City

Rome rolls out new-look trash bins in the centre

Spelacchio: Rome lights up Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia
City

Spelacchio: Rome lights up Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia

Rome to light up Christmas tree on Festa dell'Immacolata
City

Rome to light up Christmas tree on Festa dell'Immacolata

All you need to know about Rome in December
City

All you need to know about Rome in December

Quality of life: Rome moves up 26 positions
City

Quality of life: Rome moves up 26 positions

Rome mayor slams motorbike stunt in Coppedè fountain but video was years old
City

Rome mayor slams motorbike stunt in Coppedè fountain but video was years old

Rome traffic cops have sex in the service car with the radio on
City

Rome traffic cops have sex in the service car with the radio on

Rome fines Trevi Fountain protester €1,500
City

Rome fines Trevi Fountain protester €1,500

Rome fountain vandalised in Piazza Navona
City

Rome fountain vandalised in Piazza Navona

Rome: ghost of madcap street performer brings colour to his old piazza
City

Rome: ghost of madcap street performer brings colour to his old piazza

Rome's rose garden opens in October
City

Rome's rose garden opens in October

Sampietrini: the story of Rome's iconic cobblestones
City

Sampietrini: the story of Rome's iconic cobblestones

Rome's most beautiful nasone fountain
City

Rome's most beautiful nasone fountain

Rome installs ceramic zebra crossing on Via Giulia
City

Rome installs ceramic zebra crossing on Via Giulia