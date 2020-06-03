Rome's city museums open for free this Sunday

Municipal museums in Rome are free to all visitors on 7 June.

Rome's city-run museums, which reopened in recent days after being closed for more than two and a half months due to the covid-19 lockdown, will open their doors for free to all visitors on Sunday 7 June.

The move signals a return to the monthly appointment, normally held on the first Sunday of the month, however this time visitors will have to adhere to new rules, chief of which involves obligatory advance booking.

Reservations, which can be made by calling tel. 060608, will see visitors assigned time slots.

New rules for visitors

On arrival at the museum, visitors must wait their turn to enter and maintain social distancing once inside. All visitors will have their temperature measured by a thermoscanner, and access is not allowed for those with a temperature of, or higher than, 37.5.

Access to museums will be direct, by showing your booking either on your smartphone or printed off on paper.

The wearing of masks is compulsory and there will be hand sanitiser available at the entrance and inside the museums.

Which museums will be open for free?

The museums include Capitoline Museums, Palazzo Braschi, Trajan's Markets, Ara Pacis, Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Gallery of Modern Art, Villa Torlonia, Zoological Museum, Museo Carlo Bilotti, Museo Barracco, Napoleonic Museum, Museo Canonica, Museo della Repubblica romana, Casal de’ Pazzi and Museo delle Mura.

Also included are the archaeological areas of the Imperial Forums (entrance from the Trajan's Column), and the archaeological areas at the Circus Maximus (excluding the Circo Maximo Experience).

Museum exhibitions

The free visit will also include exhibitions on display in city museums with the exception of Canova: Eterna bellezza at Palazzo Braschi and C’era una volta Sergio Leone at the Ara Pacis.

For full visiting and exhibition details see the city website. Photo credit: Roman Romanadze / Shutterstock.com.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
