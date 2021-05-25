Rome welcomes back Piazza di Siena horse show

Rome hosts one of the most beautiful horse shows in the world. 

The 2021 Piazza di Siena horse show-jumping competition returns to Rome after being cancelled last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The prestigious equestrian show, now in its 88th edition, takes place once again in the heart of Rome’s Villa Borghese, both in the Piazza di Siena grounds and the Galopattoio, from 26-30 May.

The 2021 programme features the cream of international showjumpers from 18 nations, with 12 of these countries competing for the coveted Nations Cup title: Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Sweden, and the US.

This year there are no viewing stands however the public will able to see the action from the natural amphitheatre surrounding the arena, as well as by watching the television coverage by RAI 2 and RAI Sport HD, or streaming via Piazza di Siena social channels.

Part of the FEI Nations Cup, the Roman tournament is among the eight most important show-jumping events in the world along with La Baule in France, San Gallo in Switzerland, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Falsterbo in Sweden, Aquisgrana in Germany, Hickstead in Britain and Ireland’s capital Dublin.

For full details, in English and Italian, see Piazza di Siena websiteAll photos Simone Ferraro/CONI.

General Info

Address Villa Borghese, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

