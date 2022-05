Passerby spotted man climbing outer walls of Rome landmark at dawn.

An American tourist, 26, was fined after being caught by Rome police while attempting to climb the dome of the Pantheon at dawn on Friday 13 May.

Firefighters intervened with a ladder to help the man down, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica , whose headline described the individual as "a drunk tourist".

The man had almost reached the dome when police arrived - according to La Repubblica - and who allegedly informed officers that he was "a climbing expert".

There were no reports of damage to the ancient monument.

The incident occurred the same week that the Spanish Steps were damaged after a tourist drove a Maserati down the famed staircase.