Rome residents urged not to abandon pets over summer holidays

Annual campaign urges Romans not to dump their dogs or cats during summer.

Rome has launched its annual campaign calling on residents of the capital not to abandon their pets as they head off on summer holidays.

Dog owners are invited to check the website of Rome's kennels for useful information such as dog fostering services, or to seek "responsible adoption" from the city's dog shelters at Muratella and Ponte Marconi.

To learn about the procedure involved in adopting a dog in Rome, see our guide.