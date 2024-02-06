12.8 C
News Culture

Rome unveils giant replica of Colossus of Constantine

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Gigantic statue of Constantine goes on display in Rome.

A modern-day reconstruction of the ancient Colossus of Constantine, recreated using 3D modelling technology, was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Capitoline Museums in Rome.

 

The 13-metre high statue, on display until 31 December 2025, is a replica of the fourth-century Colossus which once stood in the apse of the Basilica of Maxentius in the Roman Forum.

 

The reconstructed statue of the seated emperor, wearing a gilded tunic and holding a sceptre and orb, was displayed in Milan last year as part of the Recycling Beauty exhibition.

 

The gigantic statue now looms over the gardens at Villa Caffarelli, part of the Capitoline Museums complex, which houses the remaining marble fragments of the original Colossus.

 

 

Inaugurating the statue on Tuesday, Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri hailed the "extraordinary" work carried out and said the contemporary Colossus offered a “beautiful opportunity to return to the Capitoline Museums".

 

The original statue of Constantine, made from marble and gilded bronze, was pillaged and broken before being rediscovered during excavations at the Basilica of Maxentius in the 15th century.

 

The remaining marble fragments were moved to the courtyard of the Palazzo dei Conservatori in the Capitoline Museums in 1471 as part of the donation by Pope Sixtus IV of ancient Roman pieces to the world's first public museum.

 

The reconstruction of the Colossus, carried out with the contribution of the Prada Foundation and the Capitoline Museums under the supervision of Rome archaeological superintendent Claudio Parisi Presicce, is the work of the Fundación Factum Arte company.

 

 

Experts digitally scanned the remaining fragments from the original statue - including the head, right arm, right hand, right knee, right shin, a calf fragment, the right and left feet, the wrist and a chest fragment - using the high-resolution data to create 3D models of each piece.

 

The statue was then reconstructed using resin and polyurethane, together with marble powder, gold leaf and plaster, built around an internal aluminium frame.

 

The imposing replica of the 'Colosso di Costantino' can be seen for free at Villa Caffarelli, every day from 09.30 to 19.30, from 6 February until the end of 2025.

 

For more details see the Capitoline Museums websiteCover photo Zètema

 

Address Piazzale Caffarelli, 2, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Rome unveils giant replica of Colossus of Constantine

