Rome rebuilds Basilica Ulpia in Trajan's Forum

Major project result of fundraising efforts by former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino.

A project is underway that will change the landscape of Trajan's Forum in the heart of Rome.

The Basilica Ulpia, built by the architect Apollodorus of Damascus at the behest of the Emperor Trajan between 106 and 113 AD, is to receive a new lease of life thanks to a €1.5 million donation from an Uzbekistan businessman.

The patron was convinced to donate the funds for this purpose by the former mayor of Rome, Ignazio Marino, who announced the news on social media with the message: "Today is truly a very beautiful day."

Marino recalled that after having pedestrianised Via dei Fori Imperiali in 2013 he oversaw the raising of seven columns at the Temple of Peace and opened excavations at Via Alessandrina, in addition to introducing a new lighting system and launching popular light shows at night in the Forum of Augustus and the Forum of Caesar.

Seven years later, the latest project dating from the Marino era will see the Basilica Ulpia revived using anastylosis, a reconstruction technique whereby the ruins are restored using the original architectural elements to the greatest degree possible.

The effect will add a whole new dimension to the ancient site - once dedicated to the administration of justice and commerce - granting visitors a better grasp of the vast scale of the building which collapsed in the mediaeval era, its ruins pillaged for construction material.

"A reconstructed architrave will be superimposed on the columns already raised decades ago" - reports Artribune - "with further original columns from the basilica mounted above the architrave in green cipollino marble, previously installed erroneously in other parts of the Forum."

The structure will reach a height of 23 metres, according to Artribune, with the work carried out by a team of companies led by SAC which was behind the construction of Zaha Hadid's MAXXI in Rome.

General Info

Address Foro Traiano, 1, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome rebuilds Basilica Ulpia in Trajan's Forum

Foro Traiano, 1, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75951
Previous article Måneskin win MTV award for Best Rock act, a first for Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome reopens Barberini Mithraeum, an underground jewel
History

Rome reopens Barberini Mithraeum, an underground jewel

Remembrance Day marked in Italy
History

Remembrance Day marked in Italy

Italy reopens abbey near Rome after ousting Steve Bannon's right-wing academy
History

Italy reopens abbey near Rome after ousting Steve Bannon's right-wing academy

Pompeii unearths slave chamber intact
History

Pompeii unearths slave chamber intact

Rome reopens Arch of Janus after 28 years
History

Rome reopens Arch of Janus after 28 years

Milite Ignoto: The Story of Italy's Unknown Soldier
History

Milite Ignoto: The Story of Italy's Unknown Soldier

Vikings reached Americas 471 years before Columbus, study claims
Travel

Vikings reached Americas 471 years before Columbus, study claims

Pompeii grape harvest amid ancient Roman ruins
History

Pompeii grape harvest amid ancient Roman ruins

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 78 years ago
History

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 78 years ago

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?
History

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?

Remembering the Sigonella crisis
History

Remembering the Sigonella crisis

Rome bust of Italian radio inventor Marconi defaced for 'fascist links'
History

Rome bust of Italian radio inventor Marconi defaced for 'fascist links'

The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci
History

The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci

Rome mayor to lay cornerstone of Holocaust Museum but city's Jewish community will not be there
History

Rome mayor to lay cornerstone of Holocaust Museum but city's Jewish community will not be there

Rome welcomes American WWII soldier Martin Adler
History

Rome welcomes American WWII soldier Martin Adler