Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain

Tourists fined for bathing in historic fountain in Piazza Navona.

Rome police caught three young American tourists splashing around in the waters of Bernini's Fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona last night, at around 02.30, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.The US tourists - an 18-year-old male and two women aged 24 and 25 - were fined €450 each as well as receiving temporary 'daspo' bans on returning to the area.In June a group of five people - two Germans, one Belgian, one French and one Iranian - received similar penalties for jumping into the same 17th-century fountain.