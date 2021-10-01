Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain
Tourists fined for bathing in historic fountain in Piazza Navona.Rome police caught three young American tourists splashing around in the waters of Bernini's Fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona last night, at around 02.30, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
General Info
Address Piazza Navona, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain
Piazza Navona, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
