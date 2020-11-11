Rome police close Bar S. Calisto

Trastevere bar reportedly violated covid-19 restrictions.

The historic Bar S. Calisto in Rome's Trastevere district has been shut down by police after it reportedly violated Italy's covid-19 prevention measures, according to local media.

Police allegedly found nine people standing eating breakfast at the bar - more than permitted under the current legislation - without respecting the social distancing rules.

The owners said that two of the customers were on their way out as the police arrived however this was dismissed and the bar was shut down for three days, with a fine.

Bars and restaurants in Rome must close at 18.00 under Italy's latest coronavirus restrictions.

Photo Il Ventricolo - Trastevere

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Calisto, 3, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome police close Bar S. Calisto

Piazza di S. Calisto, 3, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72620
Previous article Italy: Conte says goal is to avert total lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Conte says goal is to avert total lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Conte says goal is to avert total lockdown

Covid-19: Doctors call for red zone across Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Doctors call for red zone across Italy

Covid-19: Alarm over crowds on Rome's streets
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Alarm over crowds on Rome's streets

Pubs and bars in Pigneto team up to survive

Pubs and bars in Pigneto team up to survive

Covid-19: Family notified of man's death but he was alive, eating breakfast in hospital
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Family notified of man's death but he was alive, eating breakfast in hospital

Covid-19: Italy's doctors call for total lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's doctors call for total lockdown

Covid-19: Rome cancels Christmas market in Piazza Navona
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome cancels Christmas market in Piazza Navona

Rome mayor tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome mayor tests positive for covid-19

Covid-19: Italy declares red and orange zones under new restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy declares red and orange zones under new restrictions

Rome mayor self-isolates after covid-19 contact
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome mayor self-isolates after covid-19 contact

Covid-19: Vatican Museums close until 3 December
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Vatican Museums close until 3 December

Italy's curfew: the form you need to go out at night
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's curfew: the form you need to go out at night

Covid-19: Italy imposes curfew as nation divided into risk zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy imposes curfew as nation divided into risk zones

Number of casualties in Italy due to covid-19 touches May levels
Coronavirus in Italy

Number of casualties in Italy due to covid-19 touches May levels

Francesco Totti tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Francesco Totti tests positive for covid-19