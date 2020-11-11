Rome police close Bar S. Calisto

Trastevere bar reportedly violated covid-19 restrictions.

The historic Bar S. Calisto in Rome's Trastevere district has been shut down by police after it reportedly violated Italy's covid-19 prevention measures, according to local media.

Police allegedly found nine people standing eating breakfast at the bar - more than permitted under the current legislation - without respecting the social distancing rules.

The owners said that two of the customers were on their way out as the police arrived however this was dismissed and the bar was shut down for three days, with a fine.

Bars and restaurants in Rome must close at 18.00 under Italy's latest coronavirus restrictions.

Photo Il Ventricolo - Trastevere