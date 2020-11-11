Italy: Conte says goal is to avert total lockdown

Forget about crowded Christmas lunches and parties, says Conte.

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte says his government is doing all that it can to tackle the second wave of covid-19 while averting another "total lockdown."

"We must wait, and hold our nerve.." This is how Conte began his interview with Italian daily newspaper La Stampa, before clarifying immediately that his main goal is "to avoid total lockdown."

Acknowledging that the "curve is rising," Conte said: "I expect that in the next few days, also due to the effect of our measures, it will begin to bend."

Last week Conte introduced a three-tier system, based on a colour code according to the intensity of the epidemic, dividing Italy into red (high-risk), orange (medium risk) and yellow (lower risk) zones, with "soft lockdowns" applying in the red zones.

Conte repeated to La Stampa that a generalised lockdown in Italy "cannot be our first choice" as the costs would be "too high," adding that the government "has a strategy, and we expect it to give results soon."

Asked whether he agreed that the government had "wasted three months" in addressing shortfalls in its covid-19 response over the summer, Conte was firm in his response, rejecting outright any accusation that the government was "on holiday."

"We have doubled the intensive care beds compared to last spring, we have introduced more than 36,000 doctors and nurses into health services, we have increased the capacity to carry out swabs, reaching peaks of 230,000 in one day compared to 25,000 at the beginning of the emergency."

Conte also acknowledged the sacrifices facing citizens, both economic and personal, and said that people "deserve praise for the self-denial and sense of responsibility they have shown up to now, with rare exceptions which naturally make headlines."

However people will be asked to make further efforts, the premier told La Stampa. "The situation, throughout Europe, is serious. Everyone has to play their part."

Conte also said that he expects Christmas to be celebrated among families, "with caution," however he stressed that "we cannot imagine crowded parties and lunches."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72617
Previous article Covid-19: Doctors call for red zone across Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Doctors call for red zone across Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Doctors call for red zone across Italy

Covid-19: Alarm over crowds on Rome's streets
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Alarm over crowds on Rome's streets

Pubs and bars in Pigneto team up to survive

Pubs and bars in Pigneto team up to survive

Covid-19: Family notified of man's death but he was alive, eating breakfast in hospital
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Family notified of man's death but he was alive, eating breakfast in hospital

Covid-19: Italy's doctors call for total lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's doctors call for total lockdown

Covid-19: Rome cancels Christmas market in Piazza Navona
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome cancels Christmas market in Piazza Navona

Rome mayor tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome mayor tests positive for covid-19

Covid-19: Italy declares red and orange zones under new restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy declares red and orange zones under new restrictions

Rome mayor self-isolates after covid-19 contact
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome mayor self-isolates after covid-19 contact

Covid-19: Vatican Museums close until 3 December
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Vatican Museums close until 3 December

Italy's curfew: the form you need to go out at night
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's curfew: the form you need to go out at night

Covid-19: Italy imposes curfew as nation divided into risk zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy imposes curfew as nation divided into risk zones

Number of casualties in Italy due to covid-19 touches May levels
Coronavirus in Italy

Number of casualties in Italy due to covid-19 touches May levels

Francesco Totti tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Francesco Totti tests positive for covid-19

Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00