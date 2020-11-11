Death toll rises in Italy due to covid-19 pandemic

According to the daily covid-19 bulletin issued by the Italian Ministry of Health 32,961 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in Italy and 225,640 swabs have been performed. The number of victims is 623.

Yesterday there were 35,098 new cases and 217,758 swabs had been carried out. 580 deaths were registered.

The total number of deaths in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 42,953. The ratio of positive to test is 14.6%, down 1.5% compared to yesterday.

The number of patients in intensive care is 3,081, 110 more than yesterday.

The total number of covid-19 positive cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, has exceeded the threshold number of one million.

Italy is "among the top 5 countries with records of new positive cases last week", Oms explained in the weekly report: this is a dramatic record shared with the United States, France, India and the United Kingdom.

In terms of the number of deaths, Italy is sixth in the world, ahead of France and behind Great Britain.

On a more positive note the curve seems to bend, even if only slightly. In fact, today there are 32,961 new cases, less than yesterday but with a greater number of swabs performed. This makes the ratio of positive drop considerably: 14.6% against 16.1%, the latter being registered yesterday.

