Rome opens city museums for free on Sunday 4 October

Rome continues its Free Museum Sunday at city-run museums.

Rome will open its municipal museums for free to all visitors on Sunday 4 October.

The city's latest monthly initiative comes days after Italy suspended indefinitely the Domenica al Museo opening of state museums and archaeological sites due to the risks connected with covid-19 and crowds.

There are new rules attached to the capital's monthly appointment, held on the first Sunday of the month, chief of which involves obligatory advance booking, made by calling tel. 060608.

Visitors are assigned a time slot, with staggered entries, and must show their booking either on their smartphone or printed off on paper.

On arrival at the museum visitors have their temperature measured and the wearing of masks is compulsory.

For full details and a list of participating museums see the city website.

