Rome mayor's fury over 15 mattresses dumped on street near Vatican

Raggi slams those responsible for dumping trash on Rome's streets.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi said she was "infuriated" by the sight of 15 mattresses dumped overnight on a street in the city's upmarket Prati district.

The mattresses, stacked up on the pavement on Via dei Gracchi near the Vatican, were accompanied by bags stuffed full of pillows.

Addressing her one million followers on Facebook, the mayor slammed the zozzoni or "dirt-bags" responsible for tarnishing Rome's image and for their "lack of respect" towards "honest citizens."

The mayor underlined that, in addition to the "uncivilised" behaviour, incidents of this kind involve an additional refuse collection service whose costs "weigh on the pockets of Romans."

The mayor concluded her post by inviting people to go through the appropriate channels when discarding bulky household waste, and to report those who break the rules.

Via dei Gracchi, Rome

Via dei Gracchi, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

