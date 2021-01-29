Covid in Italy: First two covid-19 cases registered in Italy 1 year ago

Exactly one year ago, Italy began to come to terms with the dreaded covid-19 pandemic emergency. 

Although the virus had been circulating for several months - according to many experts – the news and images of the lockdown in Wuhan felt like something from far away, from another planet.

The  field hospital that was being built in the China looked like an engineering effort from out of space. All of this changed when the first two covid-19 positive patients were admitted to the Spallanzani Hospital in Rome. 

Also read: Up to date news on the covid-19 pandemic in Italy

A couple of Chinese tourists, 66 and 65 years old, on 29 January 2020,  were in fact admitted to the hospital after being treated in a hotel in the capital. They were in Italy for a sightseeing tour together with a group of  compatriots, who were also subsequently quarantined after the hospitalization of the two travel companions.

Also read: Rome hospital discharges Chinese couple: Italy's first Coronavirus cases

Almost a month later, the first positive cases emerged among Italian patients with outbreaks in the Lodigiano area and Veneto region. In a short time, Italy ended up in the spotlight. It was the beginning of the current health emergency.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Less aggressive but more contagious, the English variant of covid 19 is in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Less aggressive but more contagious, the English variant of covid 19 is in Rome

Covid in Rome, a toilet emergency and a bartender's letter
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid in Rome, a toilet emergency and a bartender's letter

Covid in Italy: Anti- Covid dogs arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport

Covid in Italy: Anti- Covid dogs arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport

Vatican vaccinates Rome's homeless people against covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican vaccinates Rome's homeless people against covid-19

Porta Portese market remains open despite Lazio being in an orange zone
Coronavirus in Italy

Porta Portese market remains open despite Lazio being in an orange zone

Italy: Auschwitz survivor gets covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Auschwitz survivor gets covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Rome to become orange zone under Italy's covid restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome to become orange zone under Italy's covid restrictions

Covid-19: Italy's premier Conte signs new emergency decree
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's premier Conte signs new emergency decree

Pope Francis gets covid-19 vaccine: reports
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope Francis gets covid-19 vaccine: reports

Italy to extend covid-19 state of emergency until 30 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to extend covid-19 state of emergency until 30 April

Covid-19: Are museums in Italy about to reopen?
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Are museums in Italy about to reopen?

Covid-19: Italy's high school students demand return to classroom
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's high school students demand return to classroom

Pope Francis to get covid-19 vaccine, calling it an 'ethical duty'
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope Francis to get covid-19 vaccine, calling it an 'ethical duty'

Rome high schools continue remote learning until 18 January
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome high schools continue remote learning until 18 January

Covid-19: Italy becomes a 'reinforced' yellow zone
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy becomes a 'reinforced' yellow zone