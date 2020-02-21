Rome Marathon: Maratona di Roma 2020

Rome's Marathon celebrates 26 years in 2020.

Registration is now open for the 26th edition of the 42-km Maratona di Roma, which begins and ends at the Colosseum, and takes place on Sunday 29 March.

The time limit for crossing the finish line is seven hours, and anyone who fails to reach the halfway mark within three and a half hours will be required to give up.

Those who last the distance however will be rewarded with a medal, a goody bag and a foil wrap to stay warm.

In addition to the main event there is the non-competitive “Stracittadina” 5-km fun run in the Circus Maximus area.

For full details including registration see marathon website. Photo Quotidiano.Net.