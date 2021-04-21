Rome lights up landmarks to celebrate 2,774 years of history and culture

Rome lights up for Natale di Roma birthday celebrations.

Rome is marking Natale di Roma, the city's 2,774th birthday on 21 April, with a series of video mapping projects and light shows around the Eternal City.
From 20 April to 1 May, the façade of Palazzo Senatorio in Piazza del Campidoglio will host a light show featuring a sequence of historic and cultural images inspired by the sense of Rome, or "Romanità," linked to various eras of the city's history.
Through light and sound, the installation Roma, Regina Aquarum will light up the Fontana Acqua Paola in Piazza Trilussa, in Trastevere, and the Fontanone on top of the Janiculum Hill, tracing the history of the waters and fountains of Rome, each night at dusk.
Bvlgari, the luxury jeweller which is funding the visitor development of the Area Sacra site at Largo Argentina, will celebrate Natale di Roma in Piazza Augusto Imperatore, home to the Mausoleum of Augustus and the Ara Pacis Museum.
Beginning on 21 April, and lasting a few months, Bvlgari will host a video mapping project inspired by Roman frescoes in a "contemporary and surreal reinterpretation" of the Mausoleum. 
The building illuminated by video mapping is the future five-star Bvlgari Hotel in Rome, scheduled to open in 2022. For full details of the events marking Natale di Roma see city website.
Photo La Repubblica
