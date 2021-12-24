Rome lights up at Christmas with Nativity paintings

Renaissance drawings and Nativity scenes light up Rome this Christmas.

Rome will illuminate the city hall building at Palazzo Senatorio with a light show of Roman Renaissance drawings over the Christmas period.

Titled Nascimento. Ispirazione Romana, the project will see city hall lit up with Renaissance images of a city model "based on the concepts of harmony, symmetry and proportion."

In addition two landmark buildings in Piazza Navona - Palazzo Braschi and Palazzo Pamphilj - will be illuminated at night with images of the Nativity, as part of the AmoR, che move project.

The light shows can be enjoyed each night from Christmas Eve until 6 January.

Photo Vivere Roma