In Italy, Orvieto turns St Patrick's Well into Christmas 'Tree of Light'

Orvieto lights up unique landmark at Christmas.

The central Italian cathedral city of Orvieto has lit up the inside of the Pozzo di S. Patrizio, a 54-metre deep well, with Christmas lights.

The well's festive albero di luce, or tree of light, is one of many such projects in Orvieto which has illuminated its landmarks buildings and Etruscan caves this Christmas, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Commissioned by Pope Clement in the 16th century, St Patrick's Well has two concentric spiral staircases which operate independently of each other, one for descending and the other for ascending.

Located an hour north of Rome, Orvieto can be reached by train from the Italian capital.

Photo ANSA

General Info

Address Piazza Cahen, 5B, 05018 Orvieto TR, Italy

View on Map

