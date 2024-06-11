Rome kennels stage dog parade in effort to boost adoptions

Rome dog kennel parade to be a monthly event.

Rome's city-run kennels staged a dog parade at the weekend in an effort to give the shelter dogs a day out and increase their chances of being adopted by a family.

The event, titled Le vere star siamo noi (We are the real stars), saw the dogs from the Muratella and Ponte Marconi kennels paraded in front of a dog-loving public in the EUR district on Saturday.

Patrizia Prestipino, the city's newly-appointed guarantor for animals, who is responsible for raising awareness for animal protection, welcomed the initiative which will become a monthly event.

Prestipino thanked the animal rights associations and kennel operators who accompanied the dogs, giving their four-legged friends a few hours of freedom outside the shelter.

The city said that in addition to socialising the dogs, the initiative is an "extraordinary opportunity to promote adoptions", noting that two dogs were pre-adopted as a result of the event.

Photo Roma Capitale